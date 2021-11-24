Key Points

New passport processes for citizenship, including passport submission and identity and residency document requirements

Overview

The government of Ireland will implement a new passport process for citizenship applications on 1 Jan. 2022. Applicants for citizenship will no longer be required to submit their original passport with the initial application. Instead, applicants can provide a full color copy of their entire passport, including the front and back covers. The color copy must be witnessed by a solicitor and submitted with the application form. The number of proofs required for distinguishing an applicant's identity and residency will also be reduced.

What are the Changes?

Irish authorities are easing the document requirements somewhat as applicants will no longer be required to submit their original passport, and can instead submit a color copy of their passport with their application for citizenship. The number of proofs for identity and residency will also be clarified and reduced in January 2022.

Looking Ahead

Further updates will be released by Ireland's government in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 18 November 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.