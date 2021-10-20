ARTICLE

Key Points

New website launched and Digitization Strategy for immigration services published

Overview

The Irish government announced the rollout of a new immigration website for the Irish Immigration Services. The government also published a Digitization Strategy that will be implemented in four phases. Phase one will include the launch of a digital COVID certificate scheme, expansion of online forms, the introduction of eSignatures and expansion of e-vetting.

What are the Changes?

This change is being introduced to reduce paper-based and labor-intensive processes. Over the next three years, more processes and forms will be digitized to ensure easier and more efficient processes for immigration.

Looking Ahead

The system is expected to be phased in and fully operational by 2024. Continue to check Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 18, October 2021

