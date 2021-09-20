Key Points

The Ministry for Justice and Ministry for State and Law Reform announced a final extension for immigration and international protection permissions set to expire Jan. 15, 2022

Overview

A final temporary extension for immigration and international protection permissions has been made for individuals with permissions extended under previous notices. Under this new announcement, individuals have through Jan. 15, 2021, to renew or file for a new Irish Residence Permit with the Immigration Service in Dublin and the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

The final extension applies to individuals who:

Hold a current valid permission or a permission that has previously been extended (after March 2020);

Have been granted permission to land at a port of entry on the condition of registration at the Burgh Quay or a local registration office of the GNIB within 3 months of arriving but have yet to do so;

Hold short term stay visas that have been granted permission to stay in Ireland for less than 3 months but may be unable to leave and return to their home country due to the ongoing pandemic.

Additionally, third-level graduates who were unable to secure work during the pandemic but have a 1G permission should apply to the Department of Justice for a 12-month extension.

What are the Changes?

Permissions started on Mar. 2020 and were due to expire between Sept. 21, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022. All individuals with valid immigration and international protection permissions have until Jan. 15, 2022 to file for first time permission or renew an existing permission.

Looking Ahead

Individuals who need to renew or file for an Irish Residence Permit should begin their application at the earliest date possible to avoid last minute high demand.

Originally published 16 September 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.