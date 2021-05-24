Overview

The Burgh Quay Registration Office in Dublin, Ireland has announced that they will begin accepting appointments for foreign nationals needing an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card.

Key Points

All non-EEA nationals that are residing in Dublin will need to attend an appointment to register for their initial IRP card

Non-EEA nationals residing in Dublin are able to continue to renew their IRP cards online through Ireland's Registration Office website

What Are the Changes?

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place, some foreign nationals may not hold a valid IRP card. Any non-EEA nationals who have not received their initial IRP card should set up an appointment through the Burgh Quay Registration Office's website.

Originally published 20, May 2021

