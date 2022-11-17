ARTICLE

The Irish Government has today approved the publication of the Gambling Regulation Bill creating a new Gambling Regulatory Authority which will enforce new advertising and sponsorship rules across all media, and will overhaul the licensing laws for the gambling industry. It is planned to have the new authority established and operational in 2023 although that depends on enactment of the new Bill.

The draft legislation stipulates that advertising aimed at children and problem gamblers will be banned. In addition all forms of gambling advertising will be prohibited between 5.30am and 9pm. This is planned to include social media and other digital advertising. Betting on credit cards, the placing of ATMs in certain areas and other gambling inducements will also be prohibited. Additional powers will be given to the regulator to further regulate advertising where necessary and to regulate gambling websites and apps.

The legislation will also revamp the existing licensing system for gambling and lotteries.

