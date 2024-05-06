In this three-part video series, Etain de Valera and Shane Coveney provide an overview of some of the key reforms being made to the AIFMD and UCITS frameworks. They consider the likely impact of the new delegation rules on Irish fund management companies and provide an overview of the pan-EU loan origination regime introduced under the new framework. They also consider the rules governing the use of liquidity management tools which will apply to all EU-domiciled UCITS and open-ended AIFs from 16 April, 2026.

Episode 2

In the second episode of our video series on reforms to the AIFMD and UCITS frameworks, Etain de Valera and Shane Coveney discuss the new pan-EU loan origination framework which will apply to all EU-authorised AIFMs engaging in loan origination on behalf of AIFs under management from Quarter 2, 2026.

