In March, the Council of the European Union published the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD II), aimed at harmonising the rules on delegation, reporting and liquidity management, together with bringing in a new framework for loan origination funds.

Our previous advisory here provides an overview of the proposed amendments.

Our Irish investment funds team led by Nicholas Blake-Knox, Damien Barnaville, Eimear Keane and Aongus McCarthy have put together this helpful timeline showcasing all key dates leading up to the complete implementation of the directive by 16 April 2026 and thereafter.

Click here to view timeline

