Q1 2024 1 January 2024 Revised and additional delegated acts under the Taxonomy Regulation begin to apply. 10 January 2024 The revised ELTIF Regulation begins to apply. See Section 8 below for further information. 18 January 2024 Deadline for submission of responses to the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank)'s consultation paper on macroprudential measures for GBP liability-driven investment funds. See Section 3.4 below for further information. 31 January 2024 Deadline for all Irish UCITS management companies and AIFMs to file annual confirmation of ownership with the Central Bank. 8 February 2024 Deadline for submission of responses to the Central Bank's consultation paper on its approach to innovation engagement in financial services. See Section 3.6 below for further information. 9 February 2024 Deadline for submission of response to the Central Bank's survey on delegation by Irish fund management companies. 12 February 2024 Deadline for submission of responses to the UK FCA's consultation on its overseas fund regime. For further information, see our briefing on the topic. 20 February 2024 All UCITS which continue to prepare a UCITS KIID must file updated KIIDS which contain updated performance data for the period ended 31 December 2023 and which incorporate any other required revisions with the Central Bank no later than 20 February 2024. 29 February 2024 Deadline for filing the annual PCF/CF confirmation for both Irish authorised UCITS management companies/AIFMS and Irish authorised investment funds with the Central Bank. 29 February 2024 Deadline for submission by Irish fund management companies of annual CBI fund profile return for each fund/ sub-fund under management 29 April 2024 The new EMIR Refit reporting regime comes into effect. See Section 10.4 below for further information. 27 May 2024 All Irish fund management companies with additional individual portfolio management permissions authorised by the Central Bank on or before 27 November 2023 should ensure that they take all necessary steps to comply with the new "own funds" framework introduced by the Central Bank by 27 May 2024. See Section 3.2 below for further information. 28 May 2024 All Irish fund management companies authorised on or before 27 November 2023 must use the revised minimum capital requirement report published by the Central Bank on 27 November 2023 from this date. See Section 3.3 below for further information. Q2 2024 28 May 2024 New rules being implemented by the Securities & Exchange Commission in the United States to shorten the standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions in U.S. securities from two business days after the trade date (T+2) to one business day after the trade date (T+1) take effect. See Section 14.1 below for further information. 30 June 2024 All Irish fund management companies must have completed a review of their asset valuation frameworks in accordance with the Central Bank's Dear Chair Letter by this date. See Section 3.1 below for further information.



2. UCITS & AIFMD

2.1 Central Bank clarifies rules relating to the use of wholly-owned subsidiaries or co-investment vehicles by Irish QIAIFs and provision of loans by the QIAIF to such entities

On 27 November 2023, the Central Bank published the 49th edition of its AIFMD Questions and Answers document in which it provided further clarity on the ability of Irish QIAIFS to use wholly-owned subsidiaries or co-investment vehicles (Revised AIFMD Q&A).

The Revised AIFMD Q&A includes three new questions (and related answers) which confirm the following:

A wholly owned subsidiary or company should be considered as being established by the QIAIF where it is being used by the QIAIF for investment purposes, including in circumstances where the wholly owned subsidiary existed prior to the establishment of the QIAIF.

Any such wholly owned subsidiary or company established with the intention of a QIAIF using it for investment purposes can itself establish or participate in the establishment of another vehicle that is also being used for investment purposes, provided that the Central Bank's rules on subsidiaries as set out in the AIF Rulebook and the Revised AIFMD Q&A are complied with;

It is possible for a QIAIF to invest through a co-investment vehicle that includes other third party investors and which is not a wholly owned subsidiary of the QIAIF/RIAIF provided that the specific conditions set down in the Revised AIFMD Q&A are complied with.

In a previous edition of the Central Bank's Q&A on AIFMD published on 1 November 2023, the Central Bank confirmed that the provision of a loan by a QIAIF to its wholly owned subsidiary or to a co-investment vehicle in which it has a majority interest does not trigger the application of the Central Bank's QIAIF loan origination rules provided that such lending is ancillary to the QIAIF's predominant investment strategy. It also confirmed the circumstances in which the Central Bank may exempt an Irish investment limited partnership from the provisions of the European Union (Qualifying Partnerships: Accounting and Auditing) Regulations 2019.

A copy of the Revised AIFMD Q&A is available here.

2.2 Amendments to Irish UCITS Regulations and Irish AIFM Regulations

On 12 December 2023, statutory instruments amending (i) the European Union (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) 2011 as amended (Irish UCITS Regulations) and (ii) European Union (Alternative Investment Fund Managers) Regulations 2013 as amended (Irish AIFM Regulations) respectively were published on the Irish statute book.

In the case of the Irish UCITS Regulations, the provision relating to the treatment of fund assets in the event of the insolvency of the depositary or a third party sub-custodian located in the EU which is custodying the assets of the UCITS has been revised to rectify a previous inconsistency with the corresponding UCITS directive.

In the case of the Irish AIFM Regulations, the same provision has been revoked in its entirety in order to align with the AIFMD directive.

A copy of the statutory instrument amending the Irish UCITS Regulations is available here.

A copy of the statutory instrument amending the Irish AIFM Regulations is available here.

3. CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND

3.1 Central Bank issues Dear Chair letter on asset valuation to Irish fund management companies

On 14 December 2023, the Central Bank issued a "Dear Chair" letter to all Irish fund management companies in which it set out its key findings and observations arising from its common supervisory action it carried out on certain UCITS management companies on asset valuation in 2022.

These include:

ensuring that the results of liquidity stress testing and scenario analysis are incorporated into the relevant liquidity management framework;

ensuring that firm-specific valuation policies and procedures are documented and detail the clear allocation of all operational roles and responsibilities involved in the valuation process;

ensuring that the valuation policies and procedures are subject to review by senior management at least annually; and

ensuring that a formalised and comprehensive errors procedure is in place to ensure remedial action is taken as and when valuation or NAV calculations occur which should also be reviewed at least annually.

The letter requires all Irish fund management companies to conduct a review of their existing asset valuation frameworks by 30 June 2024 to ensure that such frameworks are fit for purpose and adhere to all relevant legislative requirements, including the expectations of the Central Bank as outlined in its letter.

A copy of the Dear Chair letter is available here.

1. The "Approaching Deadlines" section does not include filing requirements in respect of any filing where the filing date is determined with reference to the relevant entity's annual accounting date (such as the filing of annual and semi-annual financial statements with the Central Bank) nor does it address any tax-related deadlines to which funds and fund management companies may be subject. Periodic reviews of matters such as the risk management framework, business plan and policies and procedures of fund management companies as well as any other actions required to be taken under the Irish Funds Corporate Governance Code are also excluded from the remit of this section as the dates for completion of same are determined by the relevant fund management company/fund rather than being set down in relevant legislation or guidance.

2. To the extent that they have not already done so, funds falling within the scope of Article 8 or Article 9 of the SFDR must file updated pre-contractual annexes contained in Commission Delegated Regulation 2023/363 which contain additional disclosure obligations relating to exposure to Taxonomy-aligned fossil gas and nuclear energy economic activities with the Central Bank "as soon as possible and at the earliest opportunity".

