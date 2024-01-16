Welcome to the January 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

  • Key Dates & Deadlines end-Q4 '23/Q1 '24
  • FSB Revised Recommendations on Liquidity Mismatch in Funds
  • IOSCO Guidance on Fund Managers' Use of Liquidity Management Tools
  • Update on ESMA Guidelines on Funds' Names
  • Sustainable Finance: what's in store for '24?
  • Q2 Deadline for Fund Valuation Framework Reviews
  • Template UCITS and AIF Cross-Border Marketing and Management Notifications Published

