Welcome to the January 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Key Dates & Deadlines end-Q4 '23/Q1 '24
- FSB Revised Recommendations on Liquidity Mismatch in Funds
- IOSCO Guidance on Fund Managers' Use of Liquidity Management Tools
- Update on ESMA Guidelines on Funds' Names
- Sustainable Finance: what's in store for '24?
- Q2 Deadline for Fund Valuation Framework Reviews
- Template UCITS and AIF Cross-Border Marketing and Management Notifications Published
