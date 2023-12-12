The FCA updated its website on 4 December 2023 to open a consultation on proposed changes to its rules to allow overseas funds to be recognised under the Overseas Fund Regime (OFR). The OFR is based on a determination by the UK Government on jurisdictional equivalence. The UK Government is currently reviewing the equivalence of EEA UCITS. The FCA consultation discusses how the FCA would recognise funds for offer in the UK following an equivalence determination by the UK Government under the OFR.

The consultation allows stakeholders the opportunity to comment on the FCA proposals and provides advance notice for firms to plan for any changes.

Pending an equivalence decision from the UK Government, operators of Schemes in the TMPR will be given landing slots in which to apply under the OFR. Further information about landing slots will be published on the FCA website.

The key proposals include:

Collection of data on the funds recognised under the OFR (Appendix I);

New obligations for 30 days prior notice to the FCA for specified proposed changes to the scheme (Appendix II);

Details of information to be provided to the FCA on an ongoing basis;

Requirements for pre-sale disclosure in the Fund Prospectus, financial promotions and KIIDs in relation to the lack of, or limitations, on the UK Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) coverage for UK investors, including alternative provisions afforded under the home Member State of the fund;

The requirement that financial promotions relating to funds recognised under the OFR be communicated or approved by a UK authorised firm unless an exemption applies;

A proposal for investor facilities to be provided electronically from a non-UK address;

The process for public censure of an OFR recognised scheme.

Application and periodic fees applicable to funds in the OFR.

The data to be provided to the FCA as part of the OFR application, and on an ongoing basis, is detailed in Appendix II and include legal identifiers information on fees and charges, identification of key parties linked to the fund, including those with an ongoing relationship or with influence on its management or who have played a crucial role in its establishment (e.g. Directors, service providers, persons approving financial promotions in the UK, sponsors).

The FCA has invited feedback to the Consultation Paper by Monday 12 February 2024. It is anticipated that a final policy statement and final rules will be published in the first half of 2024.

The FCA reiterates its request that operators of UCITS in the TMPR to review contact information and details of funds operated by them and advise any changes that need to be made.

Appendix 1

Information Action required Contact information Check current contact information is up-to-date and amend if it is not Fund population Check on FCA Register and email recognisedcis@fca.org.uk if any changes are needed.





Information Category Specific requirements Information identifying the scheme Name, including sub-fund names

PRN

LEI, including sub-fund LEIs

Domicile

Structure and fund type

Name and address of scheme operator Information on the scheme's profile Investment objective, policy & strategy

Value of AUM in £ sterling

Fund category and main categories of asset class

Information on use of derivatives

Use of benchmarks, and whether actively/passively managed

Availability of liquidity management tools (including whether there has been any suspension of dealing in the last 5 years)

Dealing frequency

Target investors

Minimum investment amount

Any particular ESG focus Fees and charges at scheme and share class level Initial and exit/redemption charges payable to scheme operator/its associate

Ongoing charges figure

Performance fees

Any other relevant fee or charge

Amount of annual management charge retained by the management company Characteristics of unit/share classes Name/designation

ISIN Parties connected to the scheme Management company

Depositary

Delegated portfolio manager, and any sub-delegates appointed

UK representatives

Authorised person approving financial promotions on behalf of the scheme

Any sponsor or other person influencing the scheme's design or management



Appendix 2

When is the notification required? Type of change Notification n required at least 30 days before the change could take effect in UK Change to a scheme's name

Change to a scheme's legal structure

Termination of scheme / sub-fund in home jurisdiction, or a request to de-recognise the scheme / sub-fund when remaining in existence but the operator no longer wishes it to be marketed in the UK

Supervisory sanctions imposed by the scheme's home regulator on the operator / scheme itself. Any voluntary restrictions on their activities agreed by them

Suspension of dealing in scheme's units / shares

Fundamental change to a scheme's investment objective, policy or strategy

Matters that would likely cause significant negative effect on UK investors

Scheme's target UK investors

Material change in scheme minimum investment applicable to UK investors

Unique identifiers (including LEI)

Benchmark

Connected parties Notification required as soon as is reasonably possible Change of scheme operator, trustee / depositary or representative of the UK operator

Change of name or address of scheme operator, trustee / depositary or representative of UK operator

Change of address of place in UK for services of notices

Scheme operator becomes aware that it has contravened or expects to contravene any requirement imposed on it by FSMA



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.