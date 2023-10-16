Welcome to the October 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Central Bank Details Issues with SFDR Level 2 Disclosures
- CSRD: Proposal to Narrow Scope of EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Rules
- SFDR PAI Reporting: ESAs Publish Good and Poor Practices
- The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2023 session has been published
- SFDR: Overhaul Proposed by the Commission
- Just using AI? You may still have onerous AI Act obligations
- ESMA analyses ESG terms in fund names
- ESMA 2024 Work Programme
- ESMA Calls for Evidence of T+1 Impacts
- ESG Ratings Regulation: New User and Amended Provider Rules Proposed
Download our full October update here, or click on the image below:
