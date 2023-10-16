Welcome to the October 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

  • Central Bank Details Issues with SFDR Level 2 Disclosures
  • CSRD: Proposal to Narrow Scope of EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Rules
  • SFDR PAI Reporting: ESAs Publish Good and Poor Practices
  • The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2023 session has been published
  • SFDR: Overhaul Proposed by the Commission
  • Just using AI? You may still have onerous AI Act obligations
  • ESMA analyses ESG terms in fund names
  • ESMA 2024 Work Programme
  • ESMA Calls for Evidence of T+1 Impacts
  • ESG Ratings Regulation: New User and Amended Provider Rules Proposed

Download our full October update here, or click on the image below:

1377492a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.