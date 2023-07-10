Download PDF

For further information on any of the issues discussed in this publication please contact the related contact(s) on this page.

To download our Funds Quarterly Legal and Regulatory Update for the period 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023 click on the Download PDF link above. Areas covered in this issue: Approaching Deadlines; UCITS & AIFMD; Central Bank of Ireland; Sustainable Finance; PRIIPS; Money Market Funds; Exchange Traded Funds; Cross-Border Distribution Framework; ELTIF; EMIR & SFTR; AML & CFT Data Protection; Conflict in Ukraine; Miscellaneous.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.