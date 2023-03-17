Welcome to the March 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this month's edition we look at:
- Dates & Deadlines: Q1/2 2023
Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download.
- AIFMD Review Series: Delegation & Substance
As trilogue negotiations begin, we look at the key proposals on this topic. Click here to download.
- ELTIF Enhancements En Route
Reforms heralding a bright future for long-term funds. Click here to download.
- Securities Markets Risk Outlook Report 2023
Key takeaways from the Central Bank's third annual report. Click here to download.
- Board Diversity: an industry guide for fund
boards
Useful guidance published for those seeking to increase D&I levels. Click here to download.
Download our full update here, or click on the image below:
