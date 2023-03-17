Welcome to the March 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this month's edition we look at:

  • Dates & Deadlines: Q1/2 2023
    Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download.
  • AIFMD Review Series: Delegation & Substance
    As trilogue negotiations begin, we look at the key proposals on this topic. Click here to download.
  • ELTIF Enhancements En Route
    Reforms heralding a bright future for long-term funds. Click here to download.
  • Securities Markets Risk Outlook Report 2023
    Key takeaways from the Central Bank's third annual report. Click here to download.
  • Board Diversity: an industry guide for fund boards
    Useful guidance published for those seeking to increase D&I levels. Click here to download.

Download our full update here, or click on the image below:

1294728a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.