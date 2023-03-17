ARTICLE

Welcome to the March 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q1/2 2023

AIFMD Review Series: Delegation & Substance

As trilogue negotiations begin, we look at the key proposals on this topic.

ELTIF Enhancements En Route

Reforms heralding a bright future for long-term funds.

Securities Markets Risk Outlook Report 2023

Key takeaways from the Central Bank's third annual report.

Board Diversity: an industry guide for fund boards

Useful guidance published for those seeking to increase D&I levels.

Useful guidance published for those seeking to increase D&I levels. Click here to download.





