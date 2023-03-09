At our recent interactive webinar, our expert panel Michelle Ridge and Catriona Cole from our Asset Management Department and Gerry Thornton from our Tax Department discussed the opportunities available for asset managers when structuring and operating private credit funds in Ireland, including a consideration of the latest market trends and regulatory developments.

Opening the discussion, our panel outlined Ireland's proven track record as an international fund domicile of choice, noting that 17 of the top 20 global asset managers have chosen to locate their funds in Ireland. Ireland is the only English speaking, common-law jurisdiction in the European Union and it offers managers unparalleled access to EU investors. It also has an pragmatic and efficient business, tax and regulatory environment with best in class service providers and a commercial and solutions focused service culture.

Asset Management partners Michelle and Catriona provided an overview of the two main Irish legal vehicles used to pursue credit strategies ie, the ICAV and the Irish investment limited partnership ("ILP") and offered a comparison with the vehicles available in other jurisdictions. The panellists also outlined in detail the various Irish structuring options available for credit funds, while Gerry provided an analysis of the tax treatment of the legal vehicles available and the advantages in using the sample structuring options.

The webinar closed with an examination of AIFMD II and what is in store for loan origination funds in Europe.

