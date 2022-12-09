Welcome to the December 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Dec '22/Q1 '23

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download.

Synopsis of good/bad SFDR disclosure practices as well as regulatory expectations and upcoming areas of supervisory focus. Click here to download.

Analysis of the ESAs' latest Q&As and their impact for UCITS subject to PRIIPs from 1 January 2023. Click here to download.

Analysis of the Central Bank's first set of macroprudential measures for funds. Click here to download.

Analysis of this first edition Q&A and its impact for funds and fund managers. Click here to download.

Analysis of draft guidance for fund names including ESG-related terms. Click here to download.

The latest CSRD developments and their impact for fund managers. Click here to download.

Commission proposes additional 2-year extension of BMR transition period for third country benchmarks. Click here to download.

New guidance issues ahead of 7 December filing deadline for ICAVs and other vehicles. Click here to download.

Details of the latest Manco fine to be issued by the Central Bank. Click here to download.

Key points for fund managers from the Central Bank's recent letter to firms. Click here to download.

Analysis of regulatory proposals to align fund manager rules with IFR. Click here to download.

