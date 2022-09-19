Ireland:
AIFMD 2.0: A Snapshot Of Current Proposals
19 September 2022
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode from our In The Spotlight 2022 webcast series,
our Funds & Investment Management partner, Aaron Mulcahy gives
a snapshot of where we are in the AIFMD legislative process
focusing on the liquidity management tools, loan origination and
delegation proposals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland
‘Sir, You Have Committed Market Abuse'
Brown Rudnick LLP
The Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") has fined Sir Christopher Gent £80,000 for unlawfully disclosing inside information. In his capacity as chair of ConvaTec Group Plc ("ConvaTec")...
Regulation Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to the Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.
Jersey Cash Box Structures
Carey Olsen
A Jersey cash box structure is a well-established financing tool for facilitating access by UK listed companies ("PLCs") to immediate funding by way of a share or convertible bond issue.
New UK Funds Regime Presents Guernsey Opportunity
Carey Olsen
The UK's new "Qualifying Asset Holding Company" ("QAHC") regime, which came into effect on 1 April 2022, is one of the first proposals to result from the UK government's review of the UK funds regime...