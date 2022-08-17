ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Walkers and MUFG Investor Services have issued a joint report on ESG trends in the European fund finance market. Spurred by legislation and investor demand, ESG considerations are focusing asset managers' investment decisions towards sustainable finance in the EU. This type of investing aligns the borrower and lender towards the common goal of achieving measurable positive objectives. Though accompanied by increased disclosure requirements, ESG fund finance has created opportunities for lenders to offer exciting new products. To learn more about ESG fund finance in the EU, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.