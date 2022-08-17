European Union:
The Rise Of ESG And Sustainable Fund Finance In Europe
17 August 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Walkers and MUFG Investor Services have issued a joint report on
ESG trends in the European fund finance market. Spurred by
legislation and investor demand, ESG considerations are focusing
asset managers' investment decisions towards sustainable
finance in the EU. This type of investing aligns the borrower and
lender towards the common goal of achieving measurable positive
objectives. Though accompanied by increased disclosure
requirements, ESG fund finance has created opportunities for
lenders to offer exciting new products. To learn more about ESG
fund finance in the EU, please click
here.
