Increases to Overseas Regulators fees in the following jurisdictions effective January 2022.

Belgium

The Belgian regulator, the FSMA published its regulatory fees for 2022 for the maintenance of foreign UCITS and AIFs in Belgium with some minor increases as follows:

UCITS

Initial notification fee (per sub-fund) – €422 (previously €412)

Annual maintenance fee – €2,887 (previously €2,815)

AIFs

AIFs distributed to retail investors – €422 (previously €412)

Self-managed licensed third country AIFs distributed to professional investors – €525 (previously €512)

Basis maintenance fee for all AIFs distributed to retail investors – €18,029 (previously €17,579)

Self-managed licensed EEA AIFs distributed to retail investors (differs based on assets under management).

Italy

The Italian regulator, CONSOB have slightly increased both UCITS and AIFs annual fees as follows (with fees applying per sub-fund or per standalone fund as relevant):

UCITS

Foreign UCITS distributed to professional investors – €914

Foreign UCITS distributed to the public – €1,974

Foreign UCITS with subscribers residing in Italy and that were closed for subscription before 3 January 2022 – €1,396

AIFs

Foreign AIF distributed to professional investors – €914

Foreign AIF distributed to the public – €1,802

Foreign ELTIF distributed to the public – €1,974

Foreign ELTIF with subscribers residing in Italy and that were closed for subscription before 3 January 2022 – €1,396

Luxembourg

The Luxembourg regulator, the CSSF have increased both initial registration and annual maintenance fees with effect from 1 January 2022 as follows:

Registration Fees

Single UCITS or AIF – €3,000 (previously €2,650)

Umbrella UCITS or AIF – €5,500 (previously €5,000)

Annual Maintenance Fees

Single UCITS or AIF – €3,000 (previously €2,650)

Umbrella UCITS or AIF – €5,500 (previously €5,000)

