Irish regulated financial services firms (including funds and fund management companies) are required to notify the Central Bank of their "independent" non-executive directors (PCF 2B). The deadline for this "in situ" notification has been pushed out to 30 June 2022. Prior to making the notification, firms should document the basis for their conclusion that a particular director is independent.

