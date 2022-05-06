William Fry LLP is delighted to have advised Davy Global Fund Management on its sale to IQ-EQ. The deal which was announced in July 2021 has been granted regulatory approval and effective immediately the business will operate as IQ-EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited. The strategic combination of IQ-EQ and Davy Global Fund Management creates an established full-service funds, corporate administration and structured finance business in Ireland with a proven track record and prominent market position.

The William Fry team was led by Bryan Bourke (Corporate / M&A), Elaine Morrissey (Corporate / M&A), Vincent Coyne (Asset Management & Investment Funds), Patricia Taylor (Asset Management & Investment Funds) and John Aherne (Asset Management & Investment Funds).

