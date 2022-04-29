Welcome to the April 2022 edition of our Welcome to the April 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

Dates & Deadlines: Q2 / Q3 '22.

SFDR Level 2 Published

The long-awaited SFDR compliance standards are set to take effect from 1 January 2023.

ESA Update of SFDR Supervisory Statement

ESA's set out compliance expectations pending the effective date of Level 2.

Central Bank Fines Fund Administrator for Outsourcing Breaches

Regulatory focus on outsourcing continues with unprecedented fine for regulatory breach.

New Beneficial Ownership Filings in Q3 2022

Firms told to prepare to file identity verification in the coming months.

ESMA Finalises Update of MiFID Remuneration Guidelines

Fund managers with MiFID top-up must comply with additional remuneration rules.

Revised List of PCF Roles Finalised and In Effect

'In-situ' process available for new PCF roles.

IOSCO reaffirms its 2013 ETF Principles and consults on good practices

No new standards, just good practices for ETF managers.

