Ireland:
Liquidity A Key Focus For AIFMD And UCITS Reforms
In terms of key trends for Irish funds in 2022, we expect to see
continued interest in the investment limited partnership with a
number of managers establishing Irish funds using this structure
since the implementation of practical improvements in early 2021.
Liquidity is set to continue being a key focus for regulators with
proposals relating to liquidity management tools forming part of
the proposed amendments to AIFMD and the UCITS Directive currently
going through the EU's legislative process and liquidity
mismatches being one of the two principal issues being considered
by the Central Bank as part of its consultation on macro-prudential
measures for the property fund sector. Outsourcing is another key
area of focus – the Central Bank published its cross-sectoral
guidance on outsourcing in December 2021, the proposed amendments
to AIFMD and the UCITS Directive include proposals relating to
delegation and ESMA plans to launch a discretionary peer review on
delegation and outsourcing in 2023.
