 On 3 November 2021, the Central Bank of Ireland ("Central Bank") published a "Dear CEO" letter on its  supervisory expectations regarding climate and other ESG issues, which was published to coincide with the  26th UN Climate Change Conference ("COP26"). The Central Bank notes that its expectations apply to all  regulated financial service providers ("RFSPs") (including fund management companies) and are articulated  on the basis that they can be applied by RFSPs in a proportionate manner aligned to the nature, scale and  complexity of the individual firm. The expectations do not override or replace any legal, regulatory or supervisory  requirements applicable to RFSPs (such as requirements under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation  and the Taxonomy Regulation).

The Central Bank notes the challenges of adhering to statutory and regulatory requirements in this area and  states that its approach will evolve and will be kept under review. The Central Bank will also consider the need  for sector-specific guidance.

The Central Bank's expectations focus on five key areas, as set out in the table below.

1146054a.jpg

1146054b.jpg

The letter refers to the establishment of the Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance Forum (the "Climate Forum")  which will bring together stakeholders to share knowledge and understanding of the implications of climate  change for the Irish financial system.

Addressing climate change will no doubt continue to be a strategic priority for the Central Bank and, as noted in  the letter, we can expect its position to evolve as further legislative and regulatory measures are published and  as the market responds and adapts to these developments and to investor demand.

