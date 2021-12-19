On 25 November 2021, the European Commission (the "EC") published its proposal (the "EC Proposal") for a directive amending the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD"). The EC Proposal is a key element of the EC's Capital Markets Union package with the other proposals relating to: (i) the establishment of a European single access point; (ii) amendments to the ELTIF framework; and (iii) revision of the rules under MiFIR. Notwithstanding the overarching assessment that AIFMD is "generally meeting its objectives", the EC have identified a number of areas under AIFMD that could, in their view, be improved. Read our advisory, which provides a brief overview of some of the key proposed amendments to AIFMD described in the EC Proposal.

