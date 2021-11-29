European Union:
SFDR Updates And Practical Tips For Meeting Key Timing Requirements And Obligations
29 November 2021
Maples Group
This first article in a two-part series provides updates on
timing and deliverables arising from Level 1 and Level 2 of the
EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation as well as its
impact on AIFMD, MiFID II and UCITS.
It is based on our original Webinar entitled Navigating SFDR and the Taxonomy Regulation: Key
Deadlines and Next Steps for Asset Managers
Download: SFDR Updates and Practical Tips for
Meeting Key Timing Requirements and Obligations
This article first appeared in the Private Equity Law
Report in November 2021.
