- SFDR Level 2: FAQ on ESA finalised measures
An analysis of the final SFDR regulatory technical standards and the impacts for fund managers. Click here to download.
- Is PRIIPs Exemption for UCITS to be Extended Once
More?
The PRIIPs deadline for UCITS is expected to be extended to 1 January 2023. Click here to download our PRIIPs FAQ for UCITS managers.
- ESMA Enforcement Priorities Focus on Climate-Related
Disclosures
An analysis of the European Enforcement Priorities for 2021 financial statements. Click here to download.
- New Outsourcing Guidance for Regulated Firms
IOSCO publish updated Outsourcing Principles of relevance to fund managers' CP86 action plans. Click here to download.
- Investment Firms: Central Bank Notice on Competent
Authority Discretions in the IFD/IFR
An analysis of the Central Bank's October 2021 IFD/IFR Implementation Notice. Click here to download.
