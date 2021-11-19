ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Welcome to the November 2021 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland

Regulation Round Up Proskauer Rose LLP Welcome to the Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.

FCA Announces Second-Largest Fine For Financial Crime Failings Morrison & Foerster LLP The FCA Fine relates to the long-running "tuna bonds" case, which has embroiled the Bank and other parties in multiple sets of criminal, regulatory and civil proceedings.

Everything You Need To Know On Luxembourg Investment Funds Loyens & Loeff From the regulatory and tax environment to the fund formation, get a comprehensive overview of the Luxembourg investment funds market.

Влияние Принципов Экватора на финансирование проектов в Казахстане GRATA International Количество крупных инфраструктурных проектов в Казахстане неуклонно растет. Пот&

New EU Rules For Taxonomy-Related Product Disclosures Mayer Brown On 22 October 2021, the three European Supervisory Authorities delivered to the European Commission the expected Final Report with draft Regulatory Technical Standards with respect to additional pre-contractual and periodic disclosure ...