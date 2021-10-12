Download PDF

For further information on any of the issues discussed in this publication please contact the related contact(s) on this page.

Contents:

Approaching Deadlines

UCITS & AIFMD

EMIR & SFTR

Cross-Border Distribution Framework

PRIIPS

Central Bank

AML & CFT

Data Protection

Sustainable Growth

IFR/IFD

Benchmarks

Money Market Funds

Miscellaneous

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.