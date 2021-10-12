Download PDF

For further information on any of the issues discussed in this publication please contact the related contact(s) on this page.

Contents:

  • Approaching Deadlines
  • UCITS & AIFMD
  • EMIR & SFTR
  • Cross-Border Distribution Framework
  • PRIIPS
  • Central Bank
  • AML & CFT
  • Data Protection
  • Sustainable Growth
  • IFR/IFD
  • Benchmarks
  • Money Market Funds
  • Miscellaneous

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.