Ireland:
The New York Times - Spotlight On Ireland
04 August 2021
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In a recent special report on Ireland by the Brussels Research
Group which featured in The New York Times, head of our Irish Funds
& Investment Management team, Peter Stapleton discusses how, as
one of the largest funds domiciles in Europe, and with an increase
in allocation to ESG products, Ireland is fast becoming a leader in
sustainable finance.
Read the article in full here or download below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland
A Legal Notice 199 Of 2021
CSB Group
A Legal Notice (L.N. 199 of 2021) was published on the 30th April 2021 providing a number of amendments to the principal regulations, the Prevention of Money Laundering and Funding
Cyprus Crowdfunding: An Established Form Of Alternative Finance
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Hyper-connectivity of our world defines our era. As a result of this hyper-connectivity, digital markets and services are rapidly growing, thus facilitating people and organizations to conduct business anywhere, anytime.