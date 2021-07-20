The Central Bank has published a Fitness and Probity Interview Guide, reflecting the fact that pre-approval controlled function ("PCF") interviews are becoming an increasingly common feature of the PCF application procedure. The Central Bank assesses the suitability (fitness and probity) of individuals put forward for senior roles or PCFs in regulated firms, including directors on the boards of funds and fund management companies. As part of the assessment, the Central Bank may hold one or more interviews with the PCF application. The guide provides an overview of the fitness and probity interview process, what to expect on the day of the interview and what happens after the interview. It explains that an applicant may be requested to attend for more than one interview - an "initial assessment interview" followed by a "specific interview". In practice, applicants can typically expect to be required to attend only once for interview, with "specific interviews" being used where the Central Bank wishes to enquire more deeply into a specific matter that it has identified as being of concern in respect of the applicant's fitness and probity. The publication of the guide is a welcome development to assist applicants in preparing for these interviews.

