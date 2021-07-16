ARTICLE

This quarter's highlights include the coming into force of the Investment Firms Directive and the Investment Firms Regulation, a number of AML developments, ESMA's publication of funds' marketing communications guidance and the CBI's call for UCITS managers to review their liquidity risk management frameworks. Other notable developments include the CSSF's updated guidance on granting loans to the public and updates to its UCITS and AIFM FAQs, the publication of a Circular on remote working as well as further EU sustainable finance developments.

