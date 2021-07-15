ARTICLE

At the start of the lockdown in March 2020 our Asset Management and Investment Funds Team initiated regular webinars to keep in touch with our clients, the director community and contacts. The purpose of this new podcast series is to provide you with these updates in a revised format. In this episode, Sarah Cunniff, Partner, introduces an extract of the recording of the specific webinar on the Central Bank thematic review on liquidity risk management which was broadcast on 29 May 2020 and in which Dara Harrington, Partner, discussed these requirements.

Of course, there have been some developments since that webinar was broadcast and so at the end of the podcast Sarah is joined by Tara O'Reilly, Partner and Co-Head of the Asset Management and Investment Funds Team, who will provide some detail on what has been happening since the time the webinar was first broadcast.

In May 2020, the Central Bank commenced the second stage of its thematic review of UCITS liquidity risk management which was conducted as part of ESMA's common supervisory action on liquidity risk management. It has always been a requirement for Irish fund management companies to manage liquidity risks but a detailed framework reflecting the ESMA guidelines on liquidity risk management needed to be documented by Irish fund management companies by September 2020.

