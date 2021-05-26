Recognising the demand among fund managers to utilise a regulated partnership vehicle, a number of important enhancements have recently been made to the Irish Investment Limited Partnership ("ILP") vehicle through the enactment of the Investment Limited Partnerships (Amendment) Act 2020 (see our earlier update here ). These enhancements are aimed at ensuring that Ireland has a 'best-in breed' regulated partnership vehicle building on Ireland's position as the domicile of choice for asset managers wishing to establish European investment funds. Our briefing note "The Irish Limited Partnership - Partnering for Growth" outlines the key features of the ILP that make this vehicle attractive to private equity, venture capital and "real economy" funds (such as property, infrastructure and renewable energy funds). Our "Establishing a Private Equity Fund in Ireland" brochure outlines the applicable regulatory framework, the authorisation process and taxation considerations.

Originally published 12/03/2021

