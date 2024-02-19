CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING DIRECTIVE (CSRD)

Following approval from the European Parliament of the 2-year delay in the adoption of sector-specific European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and ESRS for certain non-EU companies operating in the EU which were required under the CSRD to be adopted by 30 June 2024, the next step required in the coming weeks is approval by the EU Council.

SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOANS

The Loan Market Association has signposted that we can expect to see a new guide on application of the sustainability-linked loan (SLL) principles to fund financing in Q1 2024, together with mandate letters for sustainability coordinators in the SLL market.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.