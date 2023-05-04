ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Click the image below to download our full update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Welcome to the April 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland

FCA Releases 2023/24 Business Plan Herbert Smith Freehills The FCA has released its Business Plan 2023/24; the plan covers the second year in the FCA's three-year Strategy. This is one document among the annual publications issued by the regulator...

Edinburgh Reforms: HM Treasury And The UK Regulators Launch The Review Of The SMCR Herbert Smith Freehills On 30 March 2023, HM Treasury launched a Call of Evidence, alongside Discussion Paper 23/3 jointly issued by the FCA and PRA, on the Senior Mangers and Certification Regime (SMCR).

Alternative Investment Funds Industry Quarterly Update Q1 2023 AKD Benelux Lawyers The European AIF market is one of the fastest growing in the financial sector. Your AKD counsels therefore keep up to date with developments in this dynamic industry.

What You Should Know About The Boost To The Efficiency Of Luxembourg Pledges Ogier With such change, Luxembourg becomes one of the first jurisdictions to explicitly recognize financial collateral arrangements over DLT financial instruments.

FCA Confirms Synthetic USD LIBOR Norton Rose Fulbright With less than 3 months to go before the cessation of USD LIBOR, as anticipated in the November 2022 consultation (CP22/21: Consultation on ‘synthetic' US dollar LIBOR and feedback...