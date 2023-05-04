Welcome to the April 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Dates & Deadlines: Q2 2023
Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.
- Commission publishes 3rd SFDR Q&A
Positions on key SFDR concepts including sustainable investments, climate benchmark trackers and emission reduction funds. Click here to read
- AIFMD Review Series: UCITS proposals
UCITS regime set to be amended to align with existing and proposed AIFMD rules.
- Central Bank tells fund managers to prioritise
oversight and calibration of costs and fees
Findings from Cost and Fees CSA published with requirement for gap analysis and action plan.
- Revised Central Bank Guidance for PRIIPs KID
Filings
Clarity for new funds but existing funds must await further guidance.
