On 5 April last, the Commission issued its third SFDR Q&A with responses to questions raised by the ESAs last September and revisions to certain previous Q&A which did not align with the positions now being set out in the latest Q&A, as summarised below.

Article 9 funds with a carbon emission reduction objective are not required to track a PAB/CTB: the Commission's first, July 2021 Q&A has been amended and reissued to remove guidance for Article 9 funds with a carbon emission reduction objective to track a Paris-aligned or Climate Transition Benchmark (PAB/CTB), which has been replaced by a clarification that SFDR does not prescribe any single methodology to account for sustainable investments.





