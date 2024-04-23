As part of William Fry's Food Beverage & Agribusiness podcast miniseries, Jenny Martin, a senior associate in the Employment & Benefits department discusses the use of agency workers by employers within the sector.

Hiring workers through an employment agency, often for seasonal work, can provide great flexibility. However, businesses must be aware of their obligations towards these agency workers in order to ensure they afford them the same basic employment conditions as anyone they employ directly.

