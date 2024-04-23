Ireland:
Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Podcast - Using Agency Workers
23 April 2024
William Fry
As part of William Fry's Food Beverage &
Agribusiness podcast miniseries, Jenny Martin, a senior associate
in the Employment & Benefits department discusses the use of
agency workers by employers within the sector.
Hiring workers through an employment agency, often for seasonal
work, can provide great flexibility. However, businesses must be
aware of their obligations towards these agency workers in order to
ensure they afford them the same basic employment conditions as
anyone they employ directly.
