As part of William Fry's Food Beverage & Agribusiness podcast miniseries, Annah Kenna, an associate in the Technology department discusses intellectual property rights issues within the sector.

This episode focuses on the importance of intellectual property rights including trademarks, design rights, copyright, patents, and trade secrets legislation. Annah also considers in particular protected geographical indications, designations of origin and traditional speciality guaranteed IP rights.

