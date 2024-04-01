Ireland:
Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Podcast – Intellectual Property Rights
01 April 2024
William Fry
As part of William Fry's Food Beverage & Agribusiness
podcast miniseries, Annah Kenna, an associate in the Technology
department discusses intellectual property rights issues within the
sector.
This episode focuses on the importance of intellectual property
rights including trademarks, design rights, copyright, patents, and
trade secrets legislation. Annah also considers in particular
protected geographical indications, designations of origin and
traditional speciality guaranteed IP rights.
To learn more about William Fry's William Fry's Food
Beverage & Agribusiness sector group, please click here.
