Authorisation As A MiFID Investment Firm In Ireland

The applicant firm should request a preliminary meeting with the Central Bank to discuss its proposed application. Applicant firms must submit to the Central Bank a presentation (in slide-deck format) at least 15 working days in advance of the preliminary meeting. The presentation (not exceeding 30 slides) should contain an overview of the applicant firm's proposals, including ownership structure, business model, regulatory permissions sought, key products/ services, target client type, governance, risk management and resourcing arrangements and background/context on the wider group (where applicable). The presentation should demonstrate how the applicant firm's business will operate in the first three years postauthorisation. The applicant firm is required to provide a list of attendees, which should include key persons/principals of the firms.

Legal advisors may attend the preliminary meeting. The Central Bank expects applicant firms to seek the professional advice of subject matter experts, where appropriate, prior to putting forward queries in the preliminary meeting