Payment Institution Authorisations In Ireland

The Central Bank aims to complete the assessment stage and notify the applicant of the outcome within 90 working days of commencing the assessment stage. However, if the Central Bank seeks further information, this 90 working day clock is paused until a satisfactory response is received by the Central Bank.

Note: In certain circumstances (for example, if significant legal issues arise and/or there are significant changes to the business model), the 90 working day clock can be switched off entirely.