Ireland:
Transposition Of Credit Servicers Directive In Ireland – Overview
On 29 December 2023, the Minister for Finance signed the
European Union (Credit Servicers and Credit Purchasers) Regulations
2023 (the "Regulations") into law,
thereby transposing the Directive on credit servicers and credit
purchasers (Directive (EU) 2021/2167) (the
"CSD") into Irish law, with effect from
30 December 2023.
In keeping with the approach previously indicated by the
Department of Finance, the Regulations confirm that the existing
Irish domestic credit servicing regime (the "Domestic
Regime") provided for under the Central Bank Act 1997
(as amended) (the "CBA 1997") will
operate in parallel with the regime provided for by the Regulations
(the "CSD Regime").
Click here to view advisory
