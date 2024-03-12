CENTRAL BANK PRIORITIES FOR 2024/2025

The Central Bank of Ireland's Regulatory Supervisory Outlook Report 2024 and accompanying Letter to the Minister for Finance were published on 29 February 2024. While optimistic that the Irish economy will grow, the Central Bank sees the interest rate environment and inflation (and their impact on asset valuations, particularly in the commercial real estate space), liquidity mismatches and increased leverage, and operational risk and resilience, as key risk areas. Geopolitical tensions, climate and environmental-related challenges (in particular growing physical, transition and litigation risks) and rapid digitalisation are seen as presenting continuing challenges.

The Central Bank's financial regulation priorities for 2024 include:

Revising the Consumer Protection Code (consultation paper to be published on 7 March 2024).

Ongoing implementation of the Individual Accountability Framework.

The implementation of both DORA and MiCA.

Addressing systemic risks in the non-bank sector (with a particular focus on macroprudential risks).

While these topics were expected to feature prominently on the priorities list for 2024, a notable addition is the development of policy work and supervisory expectations on the use of AI in financial services. The Report includes a specific 'Spotlight' section on AI.

The Central Bank's planned supervisory activities for 2024/2025 include the following:

Banks will be subject to a thematic review on engagement with borrowers in arrears, and their work towards improving ESG disclosures and implementing ESG-related supervisory expectations will also be assessed.

Against the backdrop of 2022/2023 interest rate increases, retail credit firms and credit servicing firms can expect the Central Bank to focus on how those firms are engaging with borrowers in arrears (a thematic review is planned), whether firms have sufficient operational capacity (with the necessary processes and controls in place) and challenging firms to resolve distressed debt.

For MiFID investment firms, outsourcing, operational resilience, marketing and advertising, and the integration of sustainability requirements in firms' suitability assessments and product governance processes will be focus areas.

The Letter to the Minister noted a heightened risk level associated with payment institutions and e-money firms – the Central Bank's planned supervisory activities in that sector will target previously-identified safeguarding issues; governance, risk management and control frameworks; improvements to regulatory returns; and the impact of both DORA and the planned changes to the Payment Services Directive. The Central Bank's ongoing supervisory focus on payment institutions and e-money firms was also emphasised by Mary-Elizabeth McMunn (the Central Bank's Director of Banking Payments and Credit Union Supervision) in remarks delivered on 29 February 2024 ("Perspectives and priorities - payments and e-money").

Financial crime (AML/CFT, market abuse, financial sanctions, fraud) will be a priority supervisory area across all sectors. From an AML/CFT perspective, again payment institutions and e-money firms can expect increased supervisory focus from the Central Bank. The Central Bank also plans to improve the process for its Risk Evaluation Questionnaires (and aims to put bespoke questionnaires in place for each sector). Suspicious transactions and orders reporting will continue to be a top supervisory priority in the area of market abuse – comments by Seána Cunningham (the Central Bank's Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering) in the press release published the following day (29 February 2024) in respect of the Central Bank's latest enforcement action (for prescribed contraventions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) emphasised this point ("This outcome stresses the importance of effective arrangements, systems and procedures, such as trade surveillance frameworks, within firms that professionally arrange or execute transactions. Effective trade surveillance facilitates the submission of high quality Suspicious Transaction Order Reports (STORs) by firms to the Central Bank, which assist in the detection and combatting of market abuse...The Central Bank expects the board and senior management of regulated entities to take full ownership of the governance of market conduct risk. This case serves to highlight the importance the Central Bank places on firms' abilities to monitor, detect and report suspected market abuse, a critical part of protecting the integrity of financial markets.")

From a domestic policy perspective, the Central Bank and Department of Finance will work closely together on various key matters, including the implementation of recommendations arising from the Retail Banking Review, the proposed Access to Cash legislation, the upcoming National Payments Strategy, and the completion of the Funds Sector 2030 review.

The Central Bank noted the following as key upcoming developments for 2024: the EU AI Act, the recently-agreed EU AML/CFT package, the final Basel III implementation package (CRR 3 and CRD VI), the CPC review, DORA implementation, ESAP, IAF/SEAR, the upcoming Instant Euro Credit Transfers Regulation, MiCA implementation, the proposals to update the Payment Services Directive with a new directive and regulation (with a focus on combatting authorised push payment fraud), the European Commission's Retail Investment Strategy and the Solvency II review.