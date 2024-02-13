Our annual "What's Another Year?" bulletin is a snapshot of the key legal and regulatory developments which we can expect over the course of 2024, across a range of sectors and practice areas.

The Individual Accountability Framework (IAF), introduced by the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act 2023, reflects the central role that culture and conduct now have in the Irish financial services sector.

Comprising four key pillars, the IAF presents significant implementation challenges for regulated firms and senior individuals working within them.

SENIOR EXECUTIVE ACCOUNTABILITY REGIME (SEAR)

SEAR will come into force as planned on 1 July 2024 for all persons performing pre-approval controlled functions (PCFs) within in-scope firms with one exception: the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank) has deferred the application of SEAR to (I)NEDs until 1 July 2025.

Preparing for 1 July 2024

In-scope firms should:

put a Statement of Responsibility in place for each PCF role;

put a Management Responsibility Map in place which clearly outlines the firm's governance structure;

carry out a detailed review of the existing allocation of individual responsibilities and management responsibilities to identify any gaps or inconsistencies;

create maps of the pre-SEAR position; and

engage with PCF role-holders to agree Statements of Responsibilities, taking into account the prescribed and inherent responsibilities set out by the Central Bank in its Guidance.

The Central Bank has published a template Statement of Responsibility but will not be publishing a template Management Responsibility Map.

Information expected from the Central Bank

We expect further communication from the Central Bank in 2024 regarding the submission of Statements of Responsibilities and Management Responsibility Maps.

We also expect more information from the Central Bank in Q1 2024 on the planned materiality threshold for the application of SEAR to managers of outgoing branches.

In-scope firms for SEAR are banks, insurance undertakings, certain investment firms (those that underwrite on a firm commitment basis and/or deal on own account and/or are authorised to hold client monies/assets), and (in each case) their third country branches.

CONDUCT STANDARDS

Common Conduct Standard and Additional Conduct Standards

Notwithstanding the deferral of the application of SEAR to (I)NEDs, the Common Conduct Standards and the Additional Conduct Standards have applied since 29 December 2023 to:

(in the case of the Common Conduct Standards) all persons performing controlled function (CF) roles in regulated financial services providers (RFSPs); and

in the case of the Additional Conduct Standards, to persons performing PCF roles within RFSPs, and to "other persons who exercise significant influence on the conduct" of an RFSP's affairs including controlled function 1 (CF1) role-holders.

From 29 December 2023 onwards, individuals subject to the above conduct standards are expected to take reasonable steps to comply with them. The Central Bank has published Guidance to help individuals understand how to meet those standards.

Practical Steps to take in 2024

RFSPs can take a number of practical steps to ensure compliance including:

notification and training of all individuals carrying out CF roles;

updating policies and procedures to embed the standards;

reviewing employment contracts and appointment letters; and

ensuring IAF record-keeping and monitoring processes are in place.

Business Standards

The third set of standards (the Business Standards) will come into force later, most likely towards the end of 2024. These will apply to all RFSPs, but the Central Bank may apply these differently as between different classes of RFSP. The Business Standards will form part of the new retail conduct framework which will revise the Consumer Protection Code - a public consultation is planned for Q1 2024.