Our annual "What's Another Year?" bulletin is a snapshot of the key legal and regulatory developments which we can expect over the course of 2024, across a range of sectors and practice areas.

IRELAND

Against the backdrop of the Department of Finance's Financial Consumer Protection Roadmap (read our insights here), the key developments to watch out for in 2024 (in addition to the Individual Accountability Framework) are:

Client Asset Requirements

The Central Bank of Ireland's revised Client Asset Requirements apply to credit institutions from 1 January 2024. The related Guidance applies from the same date.

Consumer Protection Code (CPC)

We expect to see the Central Bank's consultation paper on its planned retail conduct framework in Q1 2024. The new regulations will replace the CPC from late 2024, incorporate other existing standalone consumer protection codes and regulations such as the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears, and contain the Business Standards which form part of the Individual Accountability Framework. For more information, read our insights here.

Innovation in Financial Services

The Central Bank's consultation on enhancements to its Innovation Hub and a proposed Innovation Sandbox Programme closes on 8 February 2024. We expect the enhanced Hub and new Sandbox Programme to be launched during 2024. For more information, read our insights here.

Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA)

MiCA will apply from 30 December 2024 (save for the provisions relating to asset-referenced tokens and e-money tokens which will apply from 30 June 2024). The Department of Finance published the Feedback Statement on its 'national discretions' consultation on 14 December 2023, confirming that Ireland will reduce the grandfathering period under MiCA to 12 months or less (in line with ESMA's request to EU Member States). Read our insights here, here and here for more information.

National Payments Strategy

The Department of Finance's Public Consultation on its National Payments Strategy closes for comments on 14 February 2024. We expect the Strategy to be published later in 2024, and for the planned 'Access to Cash' legislation to progress (arising from the November 2022 Retail Banking Review Report). For more information, read our insights here and here.

Non-Performing Loans / Transposition of the Credit Servicing Directive

Following the transposition of the EU Credit Servicing Directive into Irish law on 30 December 2023, and confirmation that two frameworks will run in parallel in Ireland, a key point for upcoming portfolio sales will be how mixed portfolios (non-performing, performing and re-performing loans) originated by EU banks will be managed.

In due course we expect to see details from the Central Bank on any specific authorisation process that they plan to use for future credit servicers who do not benefit from the grandfathering provision, and the formats to be used for notifications of sales and credit servicer appointments. The format for credit purchasers providing information to borrowers is likely to develop as in-scope transactions arise (and may vary depending on the type of loan – for instance, the LMA recently published a suggested form). Implementing Technical Standards have already been published, setting out the templates to be used by credit institutions for providing information on certain in-scope NPLs to credit purchasers. For more information, read our insights here.

EUROPE

