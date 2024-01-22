Welcome to our January 2024 edition of Legal News.
We continue to provide you with cross-sectoral legal developments in the last month. Our podcast will return next month.
For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.
-
EU Technology Regulation Video Portal
Explore our comprehensive video guide to help navigate complex technology regulations relating to data, cybersecurity, content, platform and artificial intelligence.
-
Irish High Court Approves First Cross-Border Conversion into
Ireland
Following the approval of the first cross-border into Ireland, this article provides background on the Mobility Regulations and the introduction of cross-border conversions into Irish law.
-
Sustainable Finance: What's in Store for '24?
We look at some of the key sustainable finance developments likely to impact companies, investment funds, investment firms and benchmark users and providers in 2024.
-
Regulatory Landscape for Medical Devices at the close of
2023
The medical device landscape in the EU underwent significant regulatory developments over the past few years. 2024 is going to be another year of change for the sector.
-
Administrative Sanctions Procedure Guidelines Now in
Force
On 13 December 2023, following a twelve-week public consultation, the Central Bank of Ireland published a Feedback Statement and consolidated Guidelines relating to the enhanced Administrative Sanctions Procedure.
-
New Reporting Requirements for Irish Multinationals with
U.S. Affiliates
From 1 January 2024, Irish companies that have an entity registered to do business in the US must report beneficial ownership details to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
-
ECJ Says No: New Decision on Automated Decision
Making
In a significant ruling, the European Court of Justice determined that the practices of a prominent German provider of consumer credit ratings might contravene General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
-
EU Distance Marketing of Financial Service Contracts
– New Rules Finalised
A new European framework for financial services contracts concluded at a distance has recently been finalised and is set to bring about significant reforms for financial services contracts concluded online, by phone or through other forms of remote marketing.
-
Unless Orders and Special Circumstances
The High Court recently considered the application of special circumstances that may lead to a default judgment being set aside.
In Shorts
- Pensions Winter Briefing December 2023
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – December 2023
- MiCA National Discretions: Department of Finance publishes Feedback Statement
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.