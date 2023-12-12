Welcome to our December 2023 edition of Legal News.
Welcome to our December 2023 edition of Legal News where we continue to provide you with a selection of our recent publications, and present our Legal News Podcast where our knowledge lawyers, Julie and Tara Rush, discuss the recent decision of the WRC on statutory sick pay scheme, and a recent case involving the offence of insider trading.
Click here or on the image below to listen to our podcast.
For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.
- Supreme Court delivers test for
determining employment status
We examine the five questions posed in the judgment of Murray J in The Revenue Commissioners v Karshan Midlands Ltd t/a Dominos Pizza [2023] IESC 2.
- First conviction for insider dealing in
Irish legal history
A businessman has been convicted of an insider trading offence by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. This conviction is the first for insider trading in the history of the State and represents an important development in market abuse enforcement and wider securities regulation.
- First reported WRC decision on the
statutory sick pay scheme
In a recent decision, the Workplace Relations Commission found that the Sick Leave Act 2022 permits an employer to substitute more favourable sick pay terms for the statutory sick pay scheme, in circumstances where the employer's terms are more beneficial to employees.
- CBI consultation paper on innovation
engagement
On 8 November 2023, the Central Bank of Ireland launched Consultation Paper 156, setting out the Central Bank's approach to innovation engagement in financial services.
- The art of staying anonymous:
game-changing decision for data anonymisation
Our technology team look at a recent decision of the European General Court which has shifted the goalposts for data anonymisation.
- Legislation amending the Lobbying Act will
enter into force in 2024
Order provides for a phased commencement of the amending legislation.
In Shorts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.