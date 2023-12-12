Welcome to our December 2023 edition of Legal News.

Welcome to our December 2023 edition of Legal News where we continue to provide you with a selection of our recent publications, and present our Legal News Podcast where our knowledge lawyers, Julie and Tara Rush, discuss the recent decision of the WRC on statutory sick pay scheme, and a recent case involving the offence of insider trading.

Click here or on the image below to listen to our podcast.

self

For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.

In Shorts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.