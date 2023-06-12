In the last episode in our video series on recent developments under the SFDR, Cillian and Áine provide a brief overview of some of the key takeaways from the European Commission's guidance from March of this year and the ESA proposed amendments on SFDR Level 2 measures which were not already discussed in the first two episodes of this series.

To view our series on "Recent Developments under the SFDR" in full, please click on the below video.

