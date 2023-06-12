Ireland:
Video Series On Recent Developments Under The SFDR - Episode 3
12 June 2023
Dillon Eustace
In the last episode in our video series on recent developments
under the SFDR, Cillian and Áine provide a brief overview of
some of the key takeaways from the European Commission's
guidance from March of this year and the ESA proposed amendments on
SFDR Level 2 measures which were not already discussed in the first
two episodes of this series.
To view our series on "Recent Developments under the
SFDR" in full, please click on the below video.
