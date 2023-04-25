self

Arthur Cox LLP · IAF: Central Bank Enforcement Capabilities

One of the four key pillars of the new Individual Accountability Framework is stronger Central Bank enforcement capabilities.

In this podcast episode, Amelia Walsh and Deirdre O'Mahony discuss what the Central Bank of Ireland will be able to investigate individuals for under the new regime, including breaches of new conduct rules and the new duty of responsibility.

