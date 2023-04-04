Following the signing into law of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act 2023 on 9 March 2023, the Central Bank of Ireland has published its Consultation Paper 153 containing draft regulations and guidance, which set out how it proposes to implement the new Individual Accountability Framework.

Dillon Eustace LLP hosted a webinar on the recently published Central Bank's Consultation Paper 153 on its new Individual Accountability Framework and the likely implications for regulated firms.

