We are pleased to share our webcast, where Stephen Carty and Lorna Smith, Irish Financial Services Regulatory Partners, and Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team in Dublin, provide an overview of the key aspects of the newly enacted Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act 2023, focusing in particular on how it applies to regulated firms.

This webcast covers the following topics:

What is the Individual Accountability Framework?

An Employment Law Perspective

Operational Perspective

Listen here.

