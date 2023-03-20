The Central Bank's consultation paper on draft regulations and guidance under the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act 2023 is due to be published at 11am today, Monday 13 March 2023.

This follows the signing of the Act by the President last Thursday 9 March 2023.

